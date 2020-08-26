4Star Politics: The RNC takes center stage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following last week’s Democratic National Convention, 4Star Politics is diving into the Republican National Convention in this week’s episode.

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling talk to Republican delegate Mark Anthony Jones about this election’s virtual convention. They discuss the differences and challenges this year’s convention poses.

Jones was an early supporter of President Donald Trump during the 2016 election cycle, and gives his opinion of the president’s job performance in his first term. Polls suggest that the president is running behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden with women, Jones gives his take on the polls and expounds on what the president must do to win re-election.

Less than 10 weeks until the election

Holt and Helling keep national politics and the conventions in focus during a discussion with Republican strategist Annie Presley and Democratic strategist Jason Grill.

They banter about the other side’s conventions and whether either side has been effective in pushing forward its platform, and talk about the state of the race.

The panel discusses how each side is attempting to lure voters and cast the other side’s flaws, and analyzes how demonstrations across the country, most recently in Kenosha, Wisconsin in response to Jacob Blake’s death, may have an impact on the outcome of the presidential race.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.