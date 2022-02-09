KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Is Eastern Europe on the brink of war?

U.S. officials warn the threat of a Russian invasion in Ukraine is more serious than at other points in the conflict as thousands of troops from a number of countries have been warned they may need to deploy at anytime.

Deployment is already underway for members of the U.S.’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment. They are being moved from Germany to Romania with the first troops arriving in Romania over the past day.

Meanwhile, Russia warned that it dispatched six large landing craft to the Black Sea region, a development that made U.S. officials particularly wary.

This edition of 4Star Politics features regulars John Holt and Dave Helling of The Kansas City Star. They are joined by Valery Dzutsati, visiting KU Professor of Political Science, and Mark Wilcox, Associate Professor at U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, to discuss the threat Russia poses and what it means to the U.S.

“I think a lot is at stake and many people around the world are watching what is developing in this situation” Dzutsati said. “Russia demands that Ukraine basically becomes its state of control, but that’s not the end of it. The ultimatum that President Putin issued in December said that the borders should rollback to the borders of 1997.”

Wilcox doesn’t believe Putin is trying to reassemble the old Soviet Union.

“I’m not convinced that he is trying to reconstitute the Soviet Union, but what he is trying to do is put more long-term pressure on Ukraine through NATO to get a favorable security situation for the Russian Federation,” Wilcox said.

The fear is likely that Putin would not stop if he succeeded in Ukraine.

Right now it’s a battle of messages between Russia and NATO and the U.S. There are claims that Russia has made propaganda videos that support a Russian invasion of Ukraine if it would come to that.

