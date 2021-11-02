After 12 years, Wyandotte County elects Daniel Soptic as new sheriff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County voters have elected a new sheriff for the first time since 2009.

Unofficial results Tuesday night show Daniel Soptic, a lieutenant colonel in the sheriff’s office, leads Celisha Towers, a former sheriff’s deputy, with 9,229 votes.

Sheriff Don Ash, 65, who has served as Wyandotte County Sheriff since 2009, will be retiring.

According to his website, Soptic, 39, is a graduate of Turner High School and began his law enforcement career in April 2004 with the Kansas City Kansas Park Rangers before it merged with the sheriff’s office in 2009.

Soptic earned his Masters Degree from the University of Kansas in 2019.

He has been married since 2003 to his wife Carla and has a 13-year-old daughter.