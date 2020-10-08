Amendment 3 in Missouri aims to limit senate campaign contributions

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Two proposed amendments will be on the Missouri ballot for the upcoming General Election.

In 2018 Missouri voters approved the Clean Missouri Initiative, which changed the way the state draws legislative districts.

Instead of using a governor-appointed bipartisan commission to redistrict, the ‘Show Me State’ now uses an independent demographer.

“I think that thing that voters need to know is if you liked the new system of drawing state legislative districts that was in Clean Missouri and passed, this Amendment 3 will get rid of that,” Park University Assistant Political Science Professor, Matt Harris said.

So a vote ‘yes’ will reverse what Missourians passed two years ago. A vote ‘no’ will keep things the same.

Harris said the ballot language for Amendment 3 can be tricky, if you haven’t done your homework.

The amendment will change the amount of money lobbyists can give from $5 to $0. It also aims to limit senate campaign contributions.

“So if you’re sitting there saying, hey we need to cut the amount I give to a state senate candidate from $2,500 to $2,400. Then those pieces are important,” Harris said.

Amendment 1 will also be on the ballot. People in Missouri will vote on whether the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general should have two four-year terms.