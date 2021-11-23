Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, Psaki says

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(The Hill) – President Joe Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday, following a flurry of reports on discussions among Democrats about whether he would follow through on a bid for a second term.

“That’s his intention,” Psaki told reporters, confirming reports that Biden has been telling advisers and staff he plans to run again in 2024.

The Washington Post reported over the weekend that Biden and his closest advisers have been reassuring allies in recent days that he plans to seek a second term.

That report followed a Politico piece last week about positioning among other Democrats who may be interested in running for president should Biden decline to run for reelection.

While Biden’s plans for 2024 could change over the next two years, sources close to the president have maintained since he took office in January that he would campaign for a second term.

Still, speculation about whether he will seek the presidency again has been fueled by his age and his waning popularity in recent weeks.

Biden would be 82 at the start of his second term, if reelected. He was already the oldest individual to be inaugurated when he was sworn in in January. And his poll numbers have steadily declined amid dissatisfaction with the state of the economy, and rising prices in particular.

Biden said during the 2020 Democratic primary he viewed himself as a transitional figure within the party, but one who was uniquely positioned to beat then-President Donald Trump. The prospect of Trump seeking reelection in 2024 could contribute to Biden’s desire to run again.