KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers in both Kansas and Missouri are reacting to President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Biden’s 62-minute speech — split between attention to war abroad and worries at home — reflected the same balancing act he now faces in his presidency. He must marshal allied resolve against Russia’s aggression while tending to inflation, COVID-19 fatigue and sagging approval ratings heading into the midterm elections.

Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever their political differences, are joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.” He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered.

It was a notable show of unity after a long year of bitter acrimony between Biden’s Democratic coalition and the Republican opposition.

Biden highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the commitment of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions. He warned of costs to the American economy, as well, but warned ominously that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was not in attendance Tuesday night in reaction to a COVID-19 test mandate.

On Twitter, Hawley stated “I hope Biden explains tonight why he surrendered America’s energy independence & apologizes for it. I’ll be watching from home. I refuse to submit to a Covid test to sit in a room of fully vaccinated people in a Capitol ringed with barricades to satisfy Joe Biden’s Covid theater.”

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kan., released the following statement after introducing legislation earlier Tuesday to band the U.S. purchase of Russian oil in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“President Biden had the opportunity tonight to announce a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil but instead he continues to use Russia as America’s gas station,” said Senator Marshall. “Having done nearly 100 town hall meetings across Kansas, it’s clear we have a Commander-in-Chief who is not commanding and the state of our union is not what he painted it as this evening. The American people are fed up with having to deal with crisis after crisis created by this Administration. Whether it’s skyrocketing inflation, our porous southern border, embracing socialism, foreign policy disasters in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and more, President Biden’s radical policies and weakness have put our nation’s prosperity and global standing in jeopardy. Make no mistake, President Biden can turn things around by immediately showing strength on the world stage, putting a stop to reckless spending, unleashing America’s energy independence, and immediately banning the U.S. purchase of Russian oil.” U.S. Senator Roger Marshall

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., released the following statement:

“As Americans, we must unite against Russia’s unprovoked and horrific invasion of Ukraine. But this fact does not distort the reality of President Biden’s disastrous first year in office.” “In just one year under his administration, our nation saw crisis after crisis riddled with inept leadership and incompetence.” “Americans experienced record inflation, empty shelves, and increased energy costs throughout the past year. Our border became wide open while our Capitol became surrounded by a wall. Our children were forced to wear masks and taught they were inherently racist while parents were labeled terrorists by the Justice Department. Our communities were targeted by rampant violent crime and fentanyl while Democrats vowed to Defund the Police. Biden’s woke allies pushed for mail-order abortions and advocated for men participating in women’s sports. This administration forced an unconstitutional vaccine mandate on American workers while turning a blind eye to investigating China’s involvement in the COVID-19 outbreak. And Biden botched the Afghanistan withdrawal which killed 13 service members – including one from Missouri.” “As Biden attempts to distract from this disgraceful record, it’s clear we are not better off under Democrats’ governance.” “We have gone from President Trump’s prosperous America First agenda to Biden’s America Last dumpster fire. With heightened tensions surrounding energy independence and Russia, Biden must change course, lead our nation, and fulfill the oath he took just a year ago.” Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler

Congresswoman Sharice Davids, D-Kan., issued the following statement following the State of the Union address:

“At a time of global uncertainty, I hope we can come together as a nation to recognize the progress we’ve made over the last year—and that we can come together in Congress to pass bipartisan policies that address inflation, fix our supply chains, and lower costs on everyday expenses from prescription drugs to gas and groceries. I appreciated the President’s attention to those issues tonight, and I will hold him accountable to his words. We need clear and consistent leadership to tackle the concerns that I am hearing from Kansans and build on bipartisan successes like the infrastructure law and our work to bring down health care costs. I stand ready to work with anyone who shares that goal.” Congresswoman Sharice Davids

Congressman Sam Graves, R-Mo., stated that the “difference between what we’re feeling in North Missouri and what the President says we’re feeling is stark. The supply chain crisis, coupled with out-of-control inflation, is driving prices through the roof and making it more difficult for families, farmers, and small business owners to succeed. This crisis isn’t going to end until President Biden stops passing the buck and starts living up to his promises.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., released the following statement saying “the state of our Union is sobering.”

“We are up against the highest inflation in 40 years, record gas prices, surging violent crime, an historic number of migrants illegally crossing our southern border and alarming instability abroad. Kansas families are looking for a dose of long-overdue candor from President Biden and his administration. In President Biden’s inaugural address, and again tonight, he pledged unity, but unfortunately his first year in office has left the American people empty-handed. “As Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjust invasion rages in Ukraine, murdering innocent people and threatening the security of all of Europe, the world is taking note of our actions, or lack thereof. We must take immediate action to bolster our defense to protect Americans, increase energy production to lessen our dependence on foreign suppliers, provide humanitarian assistance to demonstrate our commitment to global security and further isolate Putin with punishing sanctions. Even today, U.S. dollars are still subsidizing Moscow’s aggression as Russian oil arrives in our ports. This is unacceptable and is why today I introduced legislation and called on President Biden to immediately ban Russian energy imports. “We face a crucial moment in our nation’s history. It is time for the President to work with Congress on sensible solutions to restore liberty, reduce reckless spending, protect our borders, support law enforcement, become energy independent and send a clear message to the world that America is united against aggression of any type. We need to show the American people that we can and will work together to address issues here at home, and we need to demonstrate to our friends and foes around the world that we are unified in our response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” U.S. Senator Jerry Moran

Congressman Bill Long, R-Kan., issued the following statement saying Biden “hardly mentioned any of the ongoing crises that his administration created.”

“Tonight, President Biden tried to paint a rosy picture of America on the rebound,” Congressman Long said. “He touted his spending plans as rebuilding America, but the reality is anything but. Thanks to the failed and broken policies of the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats, America is worse off today than on January 19, 2021. President Biden said that he would lower inflation, but never said how he would do it. The president repeatedly spoke about ‘Made in America’ products, but did not address American energy independence. He proposed socialist price controls on prescription drugs, a policy that would provide for less lifesaving medicines being created. These and many more of the Biden Administration’s proposals mentioned tonight would do more harm than good.”

“While President Biden spoke about many of his Green New Deal wish list policies, he hardly mentioned any of the ongoing crises that his administration created,” Congressman Long continued. “Out of control tax and spend policies have given us the highest inflation in 40 years. The price of everything is going up, and it’s all because of Democrats’ radical spending plans. Our Southern Border, or should I say ‘Olly Olly Oxen Free Zone’ has been left unsecured by President Biden, who decided to end several Trump Administration policies that were working to curb illegal immigration. Since President Biden came into office, nearly two million illegal immigrants have been apprehended by Customs and Border Protection, and we have no idea how many more got away. Illegal drugs such as Fentanyl have also been freely flowing across the Southern Border since January of 2021. The president talked about funding the police, without mentioning that it was the Democrats who ran on Defund the Police, leading to a massive spike in violent crime. Finally, our foreign policy has been a complete mess. The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan left 13 American service members dead, and stranded several American civilians behind enemy lines. Now, the Biden Administration’s weak posture on the world stage has led to Russia invading Ukraine. Overall, President Biden’s first year in office has been an unmitigated disaster, filled with crisis after crisis. This is the real State of the Union, that President Biden barely mentioned tonight, and despite what he says, the State of the Union is not strong.” Congressman Billy Long

Congressman Jake LaTuner, R-Kan., issued a statement calling “the state of our union weak under President Biden’s leadership.”

“President Biden used tonight’s State of the Union address to double down on his failed agenda that has only exacerbated the challenges facing Kansas families. Americans deserved to hear the actual state of our union tonight but instead got a sugarcoated version of reality. As President Biden and his Democrat colleagues continue to push their radical policies through Congress, I remain committed to standing up for an agenda that reduces costs for hard-working Kansans, prioritizes American energy independence, respects the Constitution, secures the southern border, and puts American workers back in the driver’s seat of our economy.” Congressman Jake LaTurner

