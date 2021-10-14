Candidate Q&A: Incumbent Bruning seeks re-election to Mission Hills City Council

MISSION HILLS, Kan. —With the general election less than three weeks away, FOX4 is working to help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents in the metro.

In Mission Hills, Barbara Nelson will go toe-to-toe with incumbent Bill Bruning to fill the At-Large seat on the Mission Hills City Council.

FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races in Johnson County. FOX4 did not receive a response from Nelson. Here’s a look at what Bruning had to say:

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the city council?

Bruning: I believe every citizen must be responsible for and engaged in improving our community.

Q: What do you feel will be the biggest challenge to the city in the next 10 years and how should it be addressed?

Bruning: Managing change in building patterns and the problems they create: e.g., significantly larger houses creating storm water run-off issues.

Q: What changes, if any, would you like to see in the city budget?

Bruning: The Mission Hills budgeting process is comprehensive and has led to a very responsible budget. I wouldn’t change anything.