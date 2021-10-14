Candidate Q&A: Incumbent Bruning seeks re-election to Mission Hills City Council

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION HILLS, Kan. —With the general election less than three weeks away, FOX4 is working to help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents in the metro.

In Mission Hills, Barbara Nelson will go toe-to-toe with incumbent Bill Bruning to fill the At-Large seat on the Mission Hills City Council. 

FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races in Johnson County. FOX4 did not receive a response from Nelson. Here’s a look at what Bruning had to say: 

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the city council? 

Bruning: I believe every citizen must be responsible for and engaged in improving our community.

Q: What do you feel will be the biggest challenge to the city in the next 10 years and how should it be addressed?

Bruning: Managing change in building patterns and the problems they create: e.g., significantly larger houses creating storm water run-off issues. 

Q: What changes, if any, would you like to see in the city budget?

Bruning: The Mission Hills budgeting process is comprehensive and has led to a very responsible budget. I wouldn’t change anything.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

4Star sign up

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first