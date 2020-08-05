Clay County headed for election recount after equipment malfunction impacts some races

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The outcome of some races in Clay County are in doubt, after election officials in the county discovered voting irregularities in some races.

“During the verification process discrepancies were discovered in the Unofficial Election Results. It was later discovered there was a programming error on the tabulators that affected some races,” read a statement on the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners’ website.

The statement goes on to say that the Election Board and their vendor, Adkins Printing, will be conducting a recount at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

Patty Lamb with the Election Board tells FOX4 that all results are unofficial until they have completed the recount.

It’s unclear which races may have been impacted by the error.

You can find unofficial results here.