Clay County voters approve change to local constitution, expanding commission and more

LIBERTY, Mo. — Clay County voters have approved a major change to how the county’s government is run by adopting changes to the local constitution.

This was the fourth time in the past 20 years that county leaders have asked residents if they want to change the constitution, and each time before, it has failed. But on Tuesday, a proposal passed.

It will bring several changes to Clay County’s government, including its commission and other county officials.

But if you only read the ballot language, and not the full proposal — which isn’t readily available online — you might have missed some key aspects of the proposed constitution.

First, five county positions that are now elected every four years — the county clerk, collector, recorder of deeds, public administrator and treasurer — will instead be hired by a county administrator.

Another aspect the ballot language leaves out is an expansion of the county commission from three members to seven.

The ballot language does include several other components:

prohibiting officeholders from voting on their own pay increases,

requiring non-partisan elections,

requiring term limits for commissioners,

allowing recall of officeholders,

allowing for citizen petitions,

requiring campaign contribution limits,

prohibiting officeholders from hiring family members,

prohibiting former commissioners from being hired by the county within two years of leaving office,

adding restrictions on public debt, and

creating a citizen review commission to propose constitutional amendments for voter approval.

The changes come during a time of recent turmoil in Clay County politics.

In the past few years, a group of residents have started a petition, gaining the thousands of signatures needed to call for the Missouri auditor to examine the county government.

The county commission has also been a site for controversy in the past four years. The three members rarely agree as they fight allegations of corruption and spending soars.

Supporters hope this new constitution will help Clay County leave its messy, controversial politics in the past and align the county government with a modern system you might see in larger counties.

A 14-member bipartisan committee made up of seven Democrats and seven Republicans drafted this new form of the Clay County constitution, and committee member Jennifer Justus told FOX4 that every member supported the proposal they put before voters.

But not everyone supported the proposal, arguing some of the changes took away checks and balances in Clay County government.