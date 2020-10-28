Cleaver vies for 9th term in House as newcomer Derks hopes to shake up Missouri’s 5th District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Democrat Emanuel Cleaver II is running to represent Missouri’s 5th Congressional District for a ninth term, but his Republican challenger Ryan Derks says it’s time for something new.

After more than a decade in office, Cleaver said he’s the guy who can get things done.

“I think people want something done in Washington that’ll help their community, that they can see. We’ve been successful at it,” he said.

Cleaver said his priorities are bringing more affordable housing to his district, tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring the economy.



“I was very much involved in the CARES Act passage, the first stimulus. Supported and had some major changes put into the HEROS Act, which is stuck in the Senate,” Cleaver said.

But Derks said it’s time for a change in whose representing the district in the U.S. House.

“It’s time for somebody to go to Washington D.C. who’s not concerned about political favors, who’s not concerned about what the party thinks and pick a fight with companies like Nike,” he said.

Derks said there are several things he’d like to work on if he’s elected, including preventing jobs from going overseas.

“Fighting for American sovereignty, ending the wars overseas, fighting to get those good jobs from China back in America, protecting and fighting for American citizens, American workers — that type of thing,” Derks said.

There’s still time to vote absentee or send in your mail-in ballot in Missouri. For in-person voting, Election Day is Nov. 3.