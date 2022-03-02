DE SOTO, Kan. — De Soto, Kansas, residents could soon get the chance to decide whether to extend the city sales tax rate or let it expire.

On Thursday, the De Soto City Council will vote on a resolution calling for a mail-in election to consider the renewal of the city’s .75% sales tax.

De Soto’s current 3/4-cent sales tax is set to expire on June 30. That tax generates approximately $600,000 a year with money dedicated to pay off debt for capital improvement projects like road, water and sewer upgrades. If the resolution is approved by the council, the city will call for an election on June 21.

The 3/4-cent sales tax has supported projects like the 91st Street Extension Project, Miller Park Drainage Project and improvements at the Sunflower Water Treatment Plant.

If approved, the city will host a mail-in election asking voters to approve extending the sales tax through September 2023.

Residents wanting to participate in the election would need to register to vote by May 22, with ballots mailed out on May 31.

If there is enough support from voters, the sales tax rate would go into effect on October 1 and expire after 10 years. The city intends to host public information meetings on the proposed sales tax initiative later this spring.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.