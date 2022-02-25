OLATHE, Kan. — So far just 15% of eligible voters have cast their ballots on Olathe Public Schools 2022 bond question.

On Friday those ballots reached an important deadline.

The bond question was sent out to voters by mail and people had the option to also send it back by mail – until about now.

That is because election officials say ballots sent by mail after Friday might not arrive at the Johnson County Election Office in time to count.

“They’ll accept them up until noon on March 1 but to ensure that in there through the mail, today is the day,” John Hutchison, deputy superintendent of Olathe Public Schools, said.

Hutchison said the district has always done mail-in ballots on bond questions, including this year’s question asking for about $298 million to fund capital improvements for the next 5 to 7 years.

“The one that’s gotten the most favorable input is the replacement of the Santa Fe Trail Middle School. It’s one of our oldest buildings, built in 1968 and has some significant infrastructure issues. And quite honestly its not the same equitable space for those kids versus the kids that attend our other nine middles schools,” Hutchison said.

“There’s always confusion about that [ballot] postmark. It’s not the postmarked. It’s actually delivered by noon on March 1. That’s why today is such a critical day,” Hutchison said.

Currently the ballot return rate stands at about 15%. The last bond question in 2016 ended up with participation of about 26% of voters. In that year the bond question passed easily.

In 2022 there have been less in-person informational meetings with the district opting for more virtual info sessions. It is unclear if that will affect turnout.

Voters can continue to drop ballots off at the Johnson County Election Office until noon on Tuesday. That is the hard deadline. Unofficial results are expected soon after.