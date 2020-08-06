Described as ‘vile’ and ‘abhorrent’ by party leaders, Northland man wins GOP primary again

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Once again, Steve West has won the GOP primary for Missouri’s District 15 State House seat despite the opposition of another candidate, GOP leaders in Jefferson City and, incredibly, his own family members.

The same scenario played out in the Clay County district in 2018, which kicked off international attention due to West’s extreme positions on Israel, Islam, immigration and minorities.

A one-time prolific producer of YouTube videos and a local radio program, West infamously drew ire for once saying, “Hitler was right.”

On Tuesday, West’s 1,342 votes topped his GOP challenger Adam Richardson who collected 1,281.

West’s primary victory, despite his long body of work touting ideas many find dangerous and hateful, drew quick reaction from groups across the state.

“Disappointment would be an understatement. I would say I’m appalled,” said Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau.

Geller said with violent anti-Semitic incidents on the rise, West’s ability to win votes in KC’s Northland is disturbing.

She’s concerned that “1,342 people in this county decided to vote for somebody who is much closer to the Nazi party then to any American political party,” Geller said.

FOX4 made arrangements to speak with West for this story, but he ultimately stopped returning our phone calls.

Leaders with the Missouri Republican party have repeatedly condemned West. In a statement, state GOP leaders said:

“Steve West’s shocking and vile comments do not reflect the position of the Missouri Republican Party or indeed of any decent individual.

“West’s abhorrent rhetoric has absolutely no place in the Missouri Republican Party or anywere. We wholeheartedly condemn his comments.”

West’s Democratic opponent in the general election said she has already heard from West’s family members, offering to help defeat him in the fall election.

“Today I received a message from his sister in Colorado,” said Maggie Nurrenbern, the Democratic candidate for District 15. “She said, ‘Maggie, I’m Steve’s sister. He’s dangerous, and I want to make sure that he’s never elected. I’m here to help you.’”