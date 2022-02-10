TOPEKA, Kan. — FOX4 is learning more about the “behind the scenes” of politics that lead to overrides of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s congressional redistricting veto.

On Tuesday, Republican State Sen. Mark Steffen said the Big First congressional district has a long history of being the rural agriculture district of Kansas.

“Ten years ago, redistricting brought us liberal Manhattan,” Steffen said on the Kansas Senate floor that day. “Now they’re dumping the Lawrence liberals in our lap.”

Tuesday was just a day after he voted no on the state’s Congressional maps.

“Insidious redistricting will kill off the true conservative character of my beloved Big First,” he continued.

That same day, he voted yes on the state’s congressional maps.

“This all unfolded in a very interesting way over the last couple of days,” Democratic State Senator Cindy Holscher of Overland Park said Wednesday when asked how she felt about the override.

Holscher said there were trades made between Republican lawmakers from Monday into Tuesday.

“Then the next day, there were some bills moving very fast that hadn’t been,” she continued. “Then another vote was taken in the Senate, and then people who had initially voted against the veto override flipped their votes, and that clinched the deal.”

Steffen, a physician, wants pharmacists to be able to fill prescriptions of the anti-worm medication Ivermectin to treat the coronavirus.

“That was great timing for that map to come up, and the maps are a hot button topic. Early COVID treatment is a hot button topic,” Steffen said Thursday when asked if he traded in his vote on redistricting to get his ‘Ivermectin bill’ fast tracked through the state house.

“It kind of brought players from both sides of those issues in to talk, and we made progress on both sides and got the ball rolling on both the map and an early COVID treatment bill.”

Steffen is also being investigated by the state medical board. When asked Thursday if voting yes on the maps was a way to get the investigation into him stopped, Steffen said he doesn’t practice medicine anymore.

“I’ve taken care of a whole lot of COVID patients,” he said. “I served on a county commission. I’m a medical advisor for one of Kansas’ counties, and I don’t take any money on any of that.”

Steffen and fellow Republican State Senator Alicia Straub, along with Senate President Ty Masterson were the three Senators that flipped their vote from Monday into Tuesday. That gave Republicans just enough votes, the 27 they needed to override the governor’s veto.

Straub is not commenting on her vote switch right now. To see Masterson’s response to that question, click here. Wednesday, on the House side, lawmakers had one more vote than necessary, 85, to override the Kelly’s veto.

