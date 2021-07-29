Edgerton mayoral candidate wants city to return to ‘small-town government’ practices

EDGERTON, Kan. — In less than a week, Edgerton’s current mayor, Donald Roberts, will face-off against Brent Carroll, Jeremy Seifert and Tyler Winkleman in the August primary election.

Ahead of the August 3 primary, FOX4 is working to help voters understand where candidates stand on issues impacting residents in the metro. FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to all primary candidates in Johnson County.

FOX4 did not receive a response from Roberts, Seifert or Winkleman. Here’s what mayoral candidate Brent Carroll wants voters to know:

Q: What is your top policy issue for the City of Edgerton?

Carroll: Number 1 Policy change would be to take Edgerton mayor position back to part-time position. This allows the small-town government system to operate openly as it should with [the] City Council, Planning Commission and Administration making the community decisions.

Q: How do you feel about the city’s annexation of land in unincorporated Johnson County and the expansion of the logistic park?

Carroll: Growth should be promoted within the area already annexed by the city. Further expanding into unincorporated JoCo is an overreach in my opinion. There is still plenty of opportunity within the current annexation and stretching out the city’s infrastructure and maintenance responsibilities seems irresponsible and unsustainable. The entire areas infrastructure needs to keep up with the new added demands of such development.

Q: What is your view on the use of tax incentives for new commercial development? What criteria would you use when determining if incentives like municipal bonds or tax abatements should be granted to developers wanting to build within city limits?

Carroll: Bonds and Abatements are required to do business within today’s development environment. A responsible plan to benefit the community is necessary, and not just for our own. I would suggest staying within the current type of Bonds and Abatements in the Phase 1 of the Development but scale back percentages in Phase 2 in order to keep growth more progressive and responsible.

Q: According to Elevate Edgerton!, there is a growing need for housing options near the logistics park. What initiatives would you support to improve housing availability?

Carroll: I would be open to any number of initiatives to present to our community in order to support and attract housing development. There are many needs within the community while still keeping the small-town feel that many live here for.