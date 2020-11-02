Election workers transform Arrowhead into polling place, but not everyone can vote there

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrowhead Stadium continues to be a busy place this week as election workers prepare to welcome thousands of voters Tuesday.

The effort is a partnership with the Kansas City Election Board, which means only Kansas City residents who live in Jackson County can vote at the Chiefs’ homefield.

Arrowhead Stadium and all other polling places open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. Anyone waiting in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

But this does not include waiting in a line of cars to get into the parking lot.

“It’s just for Kansas City voters within Jackson County,” Shawn Kieffer, director of elections for the Kansas City Election Board, said. “That’s the biggest thing I want to get out. With the excitement of [the Chiefs] being 7-1, having a big win yesterday, you’ll get a lot of people who will be attracted and want to come out there.”

Voters will need identification to cast ballots in Missouri. A driver’s license or passport is best. But a voter ID card, bill or government document with name and address also will be accepted.

Masks must be worn while waiting to vote, and there will be markings for social distancing.

This is part of an NFL initiative to increase access to the ballot box. Patrick Mahomes’ charity made a donation to help make Arrowhead a central polling location and the election board used some of the money to buy new equipment to create the large polling place.

Absentee voting also is taking place Monday at Union Station for city voters who live in Jackson County. The elections director tells FOX 4 more than 60,000 people have already cast absentee ballots, and the voter turnout is on pace to rival the 2008 election, when about 66% of registered voters went to the polls.