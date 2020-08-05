Emanuel Cleaver wins primary in Missouri’s 5th District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Veteran Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City has defeated a challenger in Missouri’s 5th District as he seeks an eighth term in office.

Cleaver, 75, who was Kansas City’s mayor before he was first elected to Congress in 2004, defeated challenger Maite Salazar in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. The 5th District covers much of the Kansas City area and a portion of rural western Missouri.

Cleaver is a member of the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Homeland Security.

He became Kansas City’s first Black mayor when he was elected in 1991. He was re-elected four years later.

In November, Cleaver will be favored in the largely Democratic district to defeat the winner of the six-person Republican primary.