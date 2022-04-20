ST. LOUIS — Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is the only woman running in the Republican primary to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt. However, she is the most experienced candidate in the field.

Hartzler served as a Missouri state rep from January 1995 to January 2001. After nearly a decade away from politics, Hartzler defeated longtime Democrat incumbent Ike Skelton in November 2010 to represent Missouri’s 4th congressional district.

Hartzler touts her position on the House Armed Services Committee and says she has a track record of getting things done in Washington, D.C.

She said America is in crisis and needs someone with her values to “save our country and pull it back from brink.” She blames undocumented immigrants and the country’s border policies for the “record amounts of drugs flowing into our communities” but believes inflation should be the top priority.

