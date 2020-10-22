Galloway, Parson hit the road with a dozen days left in campaign for Missouri governor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Only a dozen days remain until Election Day, and the candidates for Missouri governor are on the road.

Gov. Mike Parson was in the Kansas City area while challenger Nicole Galloway was on the eastern side of the state, connecting with local voters.

Galloway, the current Missouri state auditor, spoke to FOX4 by video chat during a somewhat bumpy ride between Kirksville and Hannibal.

Some know her as the only woman in Missouri currently holding a statewide office. Others also know her as the self-stated alternative to the incumbent.

“Gov. Parson delivers for insiders in Jefferson City,” she said. “He’s absolutely fine with the status quo because he’s been a part of the status quo in Jefferson City for almost two decades.”

But at a campaign event in Smithville, Parson leaned on his family farming background while cutting the ribbon for the new Double A Farmers Market Co-op, a community-driven effort that pushed forward despite the pandemic.

“Things are looking good for us in the state. All the polling looks good,” Parson said. “I’m just blessed to be here today. Just blessed to have people helping, everyday people helping. And I get to see that first hand.”

For both candidates, this will be their first election night while running for governor. Parson stepped into the position in 2018 following the resignation of Eric Greitens.

But Parson said he’s confident in his future, based on what he’s hearing from the public.

“Stay the course. Stay the course and take a balanced approach with how we’ve dealt with everything in this state,” he said. “I think when you look at the numbers now that we didn’t know what the outcome would be. Nobody did.”

Galloway disagrees and said the response to COVID-19 should have been and should still be different.

“The biggest concern people are sharing with me is the status of COVID,” Galloway said. “Our positivity rate is near 20%. Our hospitals are being overrun by COVID patients, and they want a governor who will act with urgency to protect the public health.”

The two candidates have only met for a debate once in the lead-up to this election.