Garner to be sworn in as mayor of Unified Government and KCK in December

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government certified Tyrone Garner as the next mayor/CEO of the United Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

The final tally for the election was a difference of just 398 votes:

Tyrone Garner, 8,531

David Alvey, 8,133

The Board of Elections said Garner added an additional 89 votes since election night. Those votes came from provisional ballots that are counted during canvassing following each election.

Garner will be sworn into office during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 13, at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Other elected officials, as well as, Sheriff-elect Daniel Soptic will also be sworn in at that time.