MISSION, Kan. — In less than a week, there have been two different ads in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional district that have to do with gas prices.

“Sharice Davids and Joe Biden have crippled American Energy production,” a social media ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee says.

The NRCC ad blames Democratic Congresswoman Sharice Davids for the rising prices.

“There are two issues that can hurt incumbents,” Washburn University political science professor Bob Beatty said Wednesday.

Beatty said rising gas prices and inflation are those two issues.

“If you had to ask me who does this hurt, it usually hurts incumbents,” he continued. “High gas prices are an easy issue. We see the TV or video ads literally just showing newscasters describing the price of gas can be shown on an ad, and that can be effective.”

Davids is fighting back though.

“A couple miles to the grocery store, a few more to church, add in the daily commute, errands, shuttling the kids — the miles add up, and the cost does, too,” a radio ad by Sharice for Congress says. It just started airing this week.

Davids’ campaign said she’s pushing for Congress to repeal the federal gas tax, which is $0.18 a gallon.

“That’s really the best response she can have,” Beatty said. “The worst response she could have is to be defensive, to say, ‘It’s not my fault. It’s not Joe Biden’s fault.’ That’s not a good response.”

Beatty said Davids still has an advantage going into the November election because she’s the incumbent with more name recognition than likely Republican challenger Amanda Adkins. But Beatty said politics is a little like sports.

“Anything can happen,” he said.