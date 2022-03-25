KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The embattled Missouri Senate Candidate Eric Greitens broke his silence about his ex-wife’s allegations of abuse in an interview with FOX4 on Friday.

It comes after Sheena Greitens said that her ex-husband was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms when they were together.

“Anybody who’s thought about this for 20 seconds recognizes that if there were a shred of truth to any of this, there is no way my ex-wife, the mediator, and the court would have agree to years ago, that the very best thing for the boys was to spend their free time with me,” said Greitens, referring to the custody arrangement he and his wife have had for two years.

Still, Greitens was met with a chorus of calls for him to drop out of the Senate race, partially due to the nature of the allegations. Greitens consistently responds to those calls with accusations that political figures like Karl Rove, Mitch McConnell, and George Soros are working behind the scenes to undercut his campaign.

“That’s one of the reasons why the people of Missouri are with me,” said Greitens. “It’s one of the reasons why we are winning in every single one of the polls.”

The most recent polling from The Trafalgar Group in February, before the new batch of allegations, had Greitens leading the Republican Primary field.

Greitens has accused the people leveling allegations towards him of lying, even though their accusations are in court documents under the penalty of perjury.

“Eric Greitens, I would note, has never spoken on this matter under oath,” said GOP Consultant John Hancock.

When asked why voters, especially female voters, should trust him with their vote, Greitens circled back to political rivals.

“I think you realize that’s what [George] Soros tries to do,” said Greitens. “They try to make…the most vicious allegations. That’s why they did to President Trump and that’s what they do to me.”

Democrat organizer Michelle Watley says that defense might work with some voters, but not others.

“You’ve got two women intimate and intimately close with Greitens telling the same story, even corroborating each other’s stories with evidence that’s come out,” said Watley. “And so it makes it hard to believe these women are lying and gives voters something to think about when he is approaching them to ask for their vote.”

Hancock points out that Greitens was once recruited by Democrats to run for the Senate on their side of the aisle. He often blames RINO’s, or Republicans in name only, are out to get him. But Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, has also called for Greitens to leave the race.

