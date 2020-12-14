Here’s why there was no chance of ‘faithless electors’ reversing election result

PARKVILLE, Mo. — As dozens of legal challenges have played out in recent weeks, disputing President-Elect Joe Biden’s November victory over President Donald Trump, many looked to Monday’s vote by the Electoral College with a sense of intrigue.

The normally staid, procedural event, whereby electors in all 50 states cast a ballot reflecting that state’s popular vote, drew some added attention this year.

“So what’s happening now is, each of those states, often in the state capital, each of those slates of electors are meeting and casting those ballots,” said Dr. Matt Harris, a political expert at Park University.

This year, many have asked Harris about so-called ‘faithless electors’. The theory goes, if enough state electors reverse the will of the popular vote, the maneuver could deliver an Electoral College victory to Trump after all.

Not likely, according to Harris.

“In those states, that voted for Joe Biden, the people who are selected to be electors are often Democrats, they are selected because of their loyalty to the party,” Harris said. “So the idea that we would see enough faithless electors to turn the election; it’s just not something that’s going to happen.”

Harris, however, does fear that the damage done during this political season could leave lasting damage on the collective faith in our elections.

“Maybe if we see some absolute blowouts in some states, in four years, people will be more trusting,” Harris said. “But I think if you’re going to question the legitimacy of these results, you probably will question the legitimacy of results moving forward.”