Hundreds line up in Johnson, Jackson counties to cast their votes ahead of Election Day

OLATHE, Kan. — Hundreds patiently waited to vote early Monday at the Johnson County Election Office. The line wrapped around the parking lot before the noon cutoff.

Traffic was even backed up along Kansas City Road from about 123rd Street to 127th Street with people were trying to get in the parking lot.

“A lot of people are divided and, you know, today all of us stood in line together and were all just people here to vote,” Tara Franco said. “We were all excited to do the same thing.”

Franco said spending about two hours in line on her 18th birthday was worth it to vote for the very first time.

“I do feel empowered,” Franco said. “I feel like, well, my mom’s going to be like, ‘Tara, you’re not an adult,’ but I feel like an adult, baby!”

Her mom Tammy Buscher is proud though. She had a double mastectomy two weeks ago and is still in recovery, but she was determined to vote with her daughter.

It brought tears to her eyes.

“I’m just happy to be an American. I’m happy to have a daughter that’s awesome. I’m happy to be alive,” Buscher said.



First-time voter Florence Njihia said she waited in the line for three hours.

Njihia is from Kenya but has lived in Kansas for a decade. Now an official U.S. citizen, she appreciates and respects the opportunity to vote.

“Oh my, I was so excited,” Njihia said. “It was worth waiting in line. I do not regret. As long as I vote today, it’s worth it.”

People cheered every time there was a first-time voter at the Johnson County Election Office. One of them Monday was Joe Crawford. He voted in his first presidential election.



“Whoever’s going to be voted in next is going to have to make an impact,” Joe said. “So that’s why everyone needs to vote because, literally, the future of our nation is dependent on it. I don’t think I’m exaggerating there.”

Joe’s dad Phil Crawford said the long lines Monday were a good sign that people are taking this election seriously and voting.

“I think it’s great everybody’s waiting out here in line. I didn’t think it would be like this, but it is and it’s the day before,” Crawford said. “I can’t imagine what’s it’s going to be like tomorrow.”

Lines were wrapped around the building in at the Jackson County Election Office in Independence, too, where hundreds were taking part in absentee voting.

“It was easier for my aunt, to get my aunt out here to make sure her vote gets cast,” Jackson County voter Matt May said.

Remember, the polls open earlier than usual in Johnson County this year due to expected high turnout. You can vote at any polling place in Johnson County from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Missouri, all polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.