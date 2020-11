Check this page after 7 p.m. on Election Day for results from the Missouri side of the metro and across the state. Check out the interactive map below to see county-by-county results for major Missouri races including: Missouri Governor, all U.S. House seats, and Amendments 1 and 3.

Below the map you’ll find results for major races in the metro, including Jackson County Question 2, whether to remove Andrew Jackson statues from outside county courthouses, and a number of races in Clay County.