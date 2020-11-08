Supporters rally at Country Club Plaza to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris rallied at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City on Saturday.

“This is the United States of America we want to be,” Jacky Gonzales, a Joe Biden supporter said. “We’re a melting pot and this is what love looks like. Love trumps hate.”



Some people participated from their cars to cheer on Biden.

For Sarah Battle this win is personal.



“I woke up this morning and I was like yea we have a Black woman vice president,” Battle said.

Senator Kamala Harris is the first woman and minority to be elected as Vice President of the United States.



“It’s saying to Black girls that we don’t have to just be one thing,” said Battle. “We can reach for the stars and make it.”



Although Joe Biden is the president-elect, President Donald Trump is still seeking legal action about the election results.



Biden supporters said they want to focus on the history that was made.



“It took us 100 years to get to this place and we have a woman vice president of The United States of the America,” Gonzales said.

Half of those people that came out to the Plaza were seen wearing masks.

With COVID-19 cases rising in Kansas and Missouri, health officials are recommending people wear masks and social distance.

FOX4 reached out to police about the rally and we’re told nothing violent occurred and no arrests had to be made.