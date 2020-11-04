Jackson County residents vote to keep Andrew Jackson statues outside courthouses

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County residents have voted to let statues of former President Andrew Jackson remain outside the county’s two courthouses.

Jackson County’s Question 2 came to be after the statue of the nation’s 7th president outside the downtown Kansas City courthouse was vandalized earlier this summer. In past months, there has been intense public debate about statues honoring Confederate generals and slave owners.

Jackson was a slave owner and also authorized the ‘Indian Removal Act’ in 1830, which forcibly relocated Native Americans to reservations. Thousands died along the way in what’s been called “The Trail of Tears.”

Andrew Jackson also never set foot in Missouri during his lifetime. In fact, when the county was named for him in 1826, Jackson was still a U.S. Senator. He didn’t become president until 1829.

County legislators voted to leave the fate of the county’s two statues — the other located at the historic courthouse in Independence — up to the people.

Voters across Jackson County seemed to be split on the matter on Election Day.

“I voted should be removed just because I think he was not that great of a person,” Trinity Lupo said. “It’s showing that the community isn’t sticking together very well.”

But others argued we should leave history alone.

“He was a soldier. He was a president,” Cheryl Ellis said. “You can’t change it. It is what it is.”

Now that voters have decided to remove them, legislators seemed to agree earlier this summer that the statues should not be destroyed, but instead displayed where their history can be explained properly.

It’s unclear at this time, however, when the statues will be removed.