Johnson County opening 3 more early voting locations, receives grant to help with high demand

OLATHE, Kan. — By the end of Monday, there will be a little over 500 hours until Election Day.

Johnson County, Kansas commissioners accepted a grant to help with the high demand.

“The postage, the paper cost, the ballot cost for the large quantity by mail ballots that we’re sending out, none of that was included in our budget for this year,” Elections Commissioner Connie Schmidt.

It’s been an unusual election year for staff at the Johnson County, Kansas Election Office.

Schmidt said employees are planning for Election Day in the middle of a pandemic and a high demand of mail in voters.

“When we did the budget for 2020, we prepared that in 2019,” Schmidt said. “We had no clue in 2019 what we were going to face in election administration this year.”

Last week commissioners received an $856,000 from the Center for Tech and Civil Life in Chicago.

It’s money Schmidt said the county will use to offset some costs.

“We’re going to be opening three additional early voting in person locations,” Schmidt said. “So, this grant funding is going to help provide money for the equipment, the supplies and the staffing of those locations.”

She said it also will pay for security cameras at new drop off boxes and give poll workers a pay raise.

“Anything we can do to get people to vote is good,” resident Terry Cooper said.

Some voters are happy about the funding and believe it will help more people come out and vote.

The county plans to mail out over 150,000 ballots on Wednesday.

The last day to register to vote in Kansas is October 13, 2020.

Here’s where you can vote early beginning October 17:

Arts and Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park

Hilltop Conference Center at 7700 West 143rd Street in Overland Park

Johnson County Election Office at 2101 East Kansas City Road in Olathe

Johnson County Northeast Offices at 6000 Lamar Avenue in Mission

Johnson County Sunset Office Building at 11811 South Sunset Drive in Olathe

New Century Fieldhouse at 551 New Century Parkway in Gardner

Oak Park Mall at 11327 W. 95th Street in Overland Park

Okun Fieldhouse at 20200 Johnson Drive in Shawnee

Olathe Indian Creek Library at 16100 W. 135th Street

Overland Park Convention Center at 6000 College Boulevard