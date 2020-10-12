Johnson County receives grant to help with high demand in voting

OLATHE, Kan. — By the end of Monday, there will be a little over 500 hours until Election Day.

Johnson County, Kansas commissioners accepted a grant to help with the high demand.

“The postage, the paper cost, the ballot cost for the large quantity by mail ballots that we’re sending out, none of that was included in our budget for this year,” Elections Commissioner Connie Schmidt.

It’s been an unusual election year for staff at the Johnson County, Kansas Election Office.

Schmidt said employees are planning for Election Day in the middle of a pandemic and a high demand of mail in voters.

“When we did the budget for 2020, we prepared that in 2019,” Schmidt said. “We had no clue in 2019 what we were going to face in election administration this year.”

Last week commissioners received an $856,000 from the Center for Tech and Civil Life in Chicago.

It’s money Schmidt said the county will use to offset some costs.

“We’re going to be opening three additional early voting in person locations,” Schmidt said. “So, this grant funding is going to help provide money for the equipment, the supplies and the staffing of those locations.”

She said it also will pay for security cameras at new drop off boxes and give poll workers a pay raise.

“Anything we can do to get people to vote is good,” resident Terry Cooper said.

Some voters are happy about the funding and believe it will help more people come out and vote.

The county plans to mail out over 150,000 ballots on Wednesday.

The last day to register to vote in Kansas is October 13, 2020.