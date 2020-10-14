Johnson County sees big uptick in young people registering to vote for general election

OLATHE, Ks. — Many see them as a potential key to wining the race for the White House.

The deadline for voter registration in Kansas was on Tuesday, and election officials in Johnson County reported a large uptick in young people — millennials and members of Generation Z —signing up to vote.

County election managers in Olathe said more than 80,000 young voters are signed up to cast their ballots on Nov. 3, which is a huge number for Kansas’ largest county.

Connie Schmidt, JOCO’s election commissioner, said there’s always a surge of voters getting registered during a presidential election season, but social media has pushed more than ever to get involved.

“Their interest is high,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said there’s also a downside to the younger audience getting registered. Schmidt said only 22% of those voters have requested ballots by mail, leaving election managers to hope they actually show up at the polls in person.

Also, there’s a concern as to whether younger voters will actually cast a ballot, which, according to Schmidt, is traditionally a problem.

“Young people are getting registered to vote, but it’s whether they truly, actually vote. We’ve solved one problem by automatically registering people when they get their drivers license. Now, we need to work more on the other issue of encouraging them to actually vote,” Schmidt said.

The lobby at Johnson County’s election headquarters was busy up until Tuesday’s deadline, some of whom were in that 18-29 demographic.

“With the way politics is, we’re kind of at a loss right now. We just want to do what we can to make change in the country and in the world,” said Walker Vinson, a young registered voter from Johnson County.

“I think we’ll get a more diverse group of people voting. The issues that are important to younger people and the issues that are important to them will be more important.” said Erica Voell, another Johnson County voter.

Older voters are also making a mark.

Schmidt said 65,000 registered voters in Johnson County are in the 75-plus age group. About 57% of them have already requested a ballot by mail, perhaps because their age group is highly susceptible to the spread of COVID-19.

Johnson County’s election commissioners plan to deliver 150,000 ballots to the United States Postal Service on Wednesday. Drop slots at the county’s ballot drop-off sites will open Saturday morning at 9 a.m.