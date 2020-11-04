Johnson County voters overwhelmingly repeal liquor law requiring food sales

OLATHE, Kan. — With three-fourths of the vote, Johnson County residents have voted to repeal what many called an “outdated” liquor law.

The Johnson County ballot question asked voters if they wanted to get rid of a law that requires establishments serving alcohol to have food make up 30% of their sales.

According to unofficial Johnson County election results, 253,808 voters, or 75.52%, voted “yes” on the ballot question, compared to the 72,581 who voted “no.”

Local businesses like bars and breweries have said complying with the law has been a challenge.

“People are stopping here after work to have a beer with their buddies,” said Emily Mobley, co-owner of Limitless Brewing in Lenexa. “They’re stopping on a Friday night on their way home from work. They’re just stopping in here to relax and have a beer. They’re not coming in here to eat a meal.”

Kansas’ liquor-by-the-drink law has been in place since 1986, but individual counties can remove the 30% requirement by popular vote.

Johnson County is now the last metro county in Kansas to get rid of it. Commissioners unanimously voted to bring this question to voters’ ballot.

“It is an outdated law, and I’m looking forward to seeing it overturned,” said Mike Brown, the vice-chairman of the Board of County Commissioners.