JOHNSON COUNTY, KAN. – Johnson County election officials are cautioning residents about giving out their personal voting information.

The Johnson County Election Office has been notified that people are going door-to-door throughout the county requesting information on voter registration.

The Johnson County Election Office is not involved in the voter registration survey and cannot confirm the legitimacy of the effort. The election office has not verified any statements or registration information the individuals are providing, and the county is not currently requesting any information from voters.

