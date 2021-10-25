Kansas City plans to submit bid to host 2024 Republican National Convention

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 26: Mike Pence accepts the vice presidential nomination during the Republican National Convention from Fort McHenry National Monument on August 26, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but includes speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City wants a chance to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Mayor Quinton Lucas’s office confirmed with FOX4 the city plans to submit a bid to host the political event where the party will select its nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 presidential election.

Kansas City also submitted a bid to host the 2016 RNC, but Cleveland was selected instead. Could 2024 be Kansas City’s year?

The national conventions are still three years away, but a lot can — and will — happen before then. The bidding process has already begun.

The Republican National Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday in Washington D.C. for cities that are interested in hosting the convention.

Las Vegas leaders have already announced they’re making a pitch to host the Republican Party’s convention, KLAS reports. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has also expressed interest in hosting either the Republican or Democratic national conventions in 2024.

“To me, this request is not about politics, it’s about bringing millions of dollars in convention business back to our local economy,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman previously said.

The three-day convention is expected to bring an economic impact of about $200 million to the host city as delegates and media converge for the high-profile event.