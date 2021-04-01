Kansas City’s 1% earnings tax up for renewal vote on April 6 ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters will return to the polls next Tuesday, and Kansas City’s earnings tax is on the line.

Kansas City voters will decide whether or not to renew the city’s 1% earnings tax, a measure that’s drawing criticism from one public policy group in Missouri.

The nonprofit group Together KC has been airing a commercial on several local television stations, using a child’s voice to explain the earnings tax to adults. The tax generates roughly $270 million for the city annually, the majority of which is used on basic city services, including first responders, pothole repairs, snow removal, trash pickup and pension programs for city employees.

Next week’s vote would renew this tax for another five years.

“I expect it to pass. I expect it to pass by a lot,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “It’s understood by most Kansas Citians, and a real benefit of it is that half of it is paid by people who live outside Kansas City. I think it’s so important for us to retain it.”

But there are critics of this tax program.

David Stokes, who examines municipal policy for the Show-Me Institute, said local governments are hurting themselves by giving too many tax breaks to large companies. Stokes also said a number of nearby cities don’t use an earnings tax system, including Chicago, Omaha, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver.

“They do it through a combination of alternative taxes, perhaps higher property taxes or higher sales taxes by comparison. Those taxes are less detrimental to growth in the long run. That’s why it’s harmful,” Stokes explained.

Stokes warned that the earnings tax could come back to haunt Kansas City and its leaders. He said he foresees that being a deterrent to new industries establishing in Kansas City, having seen companies steer away from it elsewhere.

Kansas City residents can find out more about Tuesday’s election by visiting the Kansas City Election Board website.