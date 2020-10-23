Kansas Democrat Bollier says she opposes expanding court in Senate debate

TOPEKA, Kan. — Democrat Barbara Bollier says she wouldn’t support adding additional justices to the U.S. Supreme Court if she’s elected to Kansas’ open U.S. Senate seat.

She also said she would not vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes on high-income earners.

Bollier made the comments during a televised debate Thursday evening with Republican nominee Roger Marshall as he described her as too extreme for their GOP-leaning state.

Liberals want to add additional justices to the U.S. Supreme Court because conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s likely confirmation would give conservatives a 6-3 majority.

Bollier said she has “no interest” in adding justices. Marshall countered that many Democrats favor the idea.

In the first presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden dodged a question about court packing. He said his position will depend on how Republicans handle the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Senate Republicans swiftly countered with a proposed constitutional amendment that would lock in the number of Supreme Court judges at nine. There is currently no mandated number in the constitution, and although nine justices have sat on the court since 1869, there have been other numbers previously.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also introduced a bill requiring a two-thirds supermajority in the Senate to change the court’s size in the future. Both pieces of legislation are expected to fail.