Kansas Republicans determined to nominate candidate who will unseat Davids in 3rd District

OLATHE, Kan. — The Kansas primary election draws closer for voters, many of whom are advance voting.

Republican voters at Johnson County’s Election Office appear unified in one mission: unseating first-term Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents Kansas’ 3rd District.

As advance voting continues toward the primary on Aug. 4, Republican voters have five candidates from which to choose, including:

Adrienne Vallejo Foster, former Roeland Park mayor

Amanda Adkins, a Cerner executive

Mike Beehler, former Burns and McDonald executive

Tom Love, an Overland Park real estate investor who previously served in the Topeka Statehouse, and

Sara Hart-Weir, former president of the National Down Syndrome Society.

Both Vallejo Foster and Adkins have gathered conservative voter interest for their hopes of repealing the Affordable Care Act and intent to exercise stronger fiscal restraint.

“It’s very important that we get someone in there who stands for the things conservatives stand for,” said Ruth Cowles, an advance voter from Olathe. “I want someone who stands for life. I believe all life is precious and should be valued, so a Pro-Life candidate is very important to me.”

Other Republican voters gave a thumbs down to David’s progressive voting record, and a thumbs up for Vallejo Foster’s religious stances. Vallejo Foster was endorsed by the Kansas City Star on Wednesday.

“Faith is her first one. She supports the family, and she’s a strong Christian,” said Vicki Herrick, who voted Wednesday. “This race is so important to her. It’s so important because we need someone in there who will follow the Constitution and work for the people.”

“I think she stands for my party,” said Robert Lightner, another advance voter. “I think the conservative party needs to take back the Constitution and make sure the county is being run right by the Constitution.”

Seats in the U.S. House are precious. As it stands, the Democrats control the House of Representatives by a 34-person margin. The political website 270-to-Win projects the Dems will lose a few seats, but maintain its majority in November’s general election.