Kansas Secretary of State’s Office warns against electioneering, voter intimidation

TOPEKA, Kan. — With people so passionate about politics, there are fears from both parties people will try to sway your vote when you head to the polls Election Day.

In a news conference Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office laid out the rules on electioneering and voter intimidation and what you should do if you don’t see people following them.

Electioneering is any kind of activity that encourages a person to vote for or against a particular candidate.

First, If you wear clothing or even a mask touting your political leanings, expect to be told to change, cover up or turn it inside out.

In Kansas, anyone with signage for any candidate is required to be at least 250 feet from polling places. Designated officials for both parties will be on the lookout. They’re called poll agents.

“What these poll agents are allowed to do is monitor what’s going on. They can come within a few feet of the polling table as people check in. They can not interfere in any way with polling activities,” said Clay Barker, deputy general counsel for the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

That means poll agents have to abide by the same rules of not trying to influence your vote. But what happens if someone does?

“If you’re a voter and you feel something is going wrong at the polling place, you should talk to the polling place workers first. They may not be aware of what’s going on outside,” Barker said.

If they can’t handle things, poll workers have been instructed to call law enforcement. You can also call your county office or the Secretary of State’s Office with concerns.

At a Democratic rally in Overland Park on Monday, voters didn’t seem too worried about it affecting results because of the record number of 770,324 early votes already received.

“Yes, you see it around the country. I think here we do a pretty good job of working with our counterparts and being civil,” Steve Greenberg said.