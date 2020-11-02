Kansas Senate 2020: Breaking down the Bollier, Marshall race for an open seat in DC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In one of the most-watched races in Kansas, and maybe even the nation, Barbara Bollier and Roger Marshall are battling for the state’s open seat in the U.S. Senate.

If you’ve missed all the political ads or want a quick recap on the candidates before heading to the polls, here’s what you should know about the candidates.

They’re both physicians from the Sunflower State who turned to politics, but that seems to be where the similarities end.

Marshall, a Republican, and Bollier, a Democrat, come from opposite ends of the state. Marshall is a current U.S. representative for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District, the state’s largest and most rural district.

Bollier, meanwhile, is a current state senator and has lived in Johnson County, Kansas’ most populous county, for most of her life. She was a Republican when she served in the state house and when she was elected to the state senate in 2016. In 2018, she switched to the Democratic party.

Throughout her campaign, Bollier has highlighted endorsements from people on both sides of the political line and has been working to gain moderate Republican votes. She’s adamant that she would be an independent lawmaker in D.C.

Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier (Photo courtesy Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP) and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall (Photo courtesy AP Photo/John Hanna)

However, her competitor Marshall argues she’s not moderate at all, calling her “too liberal for Kansas.” He’s campaigned on his agriculture work in the House, his stance on abortions and defunding Planned Parenthood and his experience as a physician and in the Army Reserves.

Bollier has broken state fundraising records during this campaign, bringing in more than $25 million over the past few months, compared to Marshall’s $6.4 million, the Associated Press reports.

In a traditionally conservative Kansas, this is a competitive race with many polls showing Bollier tied or within reach. But Bollier still faces an uphill battle, according to many political experts.

If she gets the win, it would be the first time since 1932 that Kansas has sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate. Bollier would also be the first female physician in the country to serve in the Senate.

Of course, Marshall’s 1st District has a strong history recently of sending its representatives on to the U.S. Senate. Bob Dole, Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran have all previously served “The Big First” and then moved on to the Senate.

The outcome of this race could have an impact on the balance of the U.S. Senate where 35 of the 100 seats are up for election. Republicans currently have a 53-45 majority over Democrats.