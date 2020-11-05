Last set of absentee ballots being counted in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While some out-of-state election officials are facing fierce scrutiny, Missouri officials continue their count.

There have been no issues at the Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners building where FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad watched them count the last of their absentee ballots Thursday.

What was counted on Thursday were those final ballots received in the mail on election day. The postmaster in Independence was actually directly hand-delivering those ballots here on Tuesday, an election official said.

FOX4 does not have an exact number of how many ballots have been rejected yet but that information could soon become more clear.

After a lunch break, bipartisan teams processed the last 500-or-so absentee ballots in Independence.

Their absentee ballot total so far?

“60,545,” Jim Mckinzie, Assistant Director of the Jackson County Election Board, said.

Corey Dillon is a director for the Jackson County Election Board. She said, to make their process work the county had to use their old metal ballot boxes for their absentee ballot storage leading up to the election.

One employee told her about bringing up the metal boxes from where the county stores their items.

“She opened the box to put in the ballots that she processed. There was a dead mouse. Three times,” Dillon said.

The county used about 40 sealed metal ballot boxes to store their absentee ballots before election day.

“We filled up every one we still had that we had saved over the years,” McKinzie said.

But as the metal boxes empty, election officials say their mailbox will continue to receive ballots and tose ballots will be rejected.

“I haven’t been to the post office today yet so I don’t know how many ballots will come in today which will be heartbreaking that they just didn’t get here on time,” Dillon said.

The only ballots that will continue to be received and counted are those coming from overseas/military ballots. Those just have to be postmarked by Election Day.