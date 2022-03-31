LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Voters in Lee’s Summit will head to the polls Tuesday to decide if the city should have a sales tax to help fund public safety.

Supporters want to increase the city’s sales tax by a half-cent. It would raise around $10 million a year.

If approved, the money will go to improving emergency services, including the police and fire departments in the city.

The city said it would use the funding to buy new equipment for training and improve response times. It would also allow the city to pay police officers and firefighters more.

Lee’s Summit currently does not charge a public safety sales tax. Other nearby cities, such as Blue Springs, Raytown and Independence, do have a tax that helps fund emergency responders.

With a starting tax rate at 7.8%, Lee’s Summit has one of the lowest sales tax rates in Jackson County. If the public safety sales tax passes, it would raise the tax rate to 8.35%. That compares to Kansas City, which has the highest. In special shopping districts in Kansas City, people may pay as much as 11.6% in sales tax.

If the issue passes, the additional sales tax would take effect Oct. 1.

The municipal election is Tuesday, April 5. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

