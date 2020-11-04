LIVEBLOG: FOX4 updates from top campaigns on 2020 Election Night

FOX4 has crews all over Election Night results, with reporters following the Missouri governor’s race, Kansas U.S. Senate, Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, as well as local measures like Jackson County Question 2 (Remove Andrew Jackson statues), a Clay County question as to whether voters want to adopt a new county constitution. We’re also following Missouri Amendment 3 closely.

Follow this liveblog for sights sounds from Tuesday night. If you’re looking for election results, check out everything we’re here.