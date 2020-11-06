Local election workers putting in long hours with a few hundred ballots left to count

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While election officials in other states are in the spotlight, Missouri ballot-counters are also hard at work.

But it might be the last high-volume day of counting in Independence where workers are putting in the long hours.

Despite the huge time commitment there have not been any big recorded hiccups – just some battle wounds.

Envelope openers and rubber finger tips – the tools of the trade don’t offer full protection.

“First paper cut yesterday. What a bummer,” Cindy Harries said.

Harries is one of the people in her bipartisan pair of absentee ballot processors. Thanks in part to her work, the office is down from a peak 60,500 ballots to about just 500 left Thursday afternoon.

“I’m a retired school teacher so now for the last few years I’ve been helping,” Harries said.

“Does it remind you of grading papers?” FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“Some,” Harries said with a laugh. “I get to use a red pen.”

“We’ve got a very small group to evaluate whether they’re going to get rejected or not,” Jim McKinzie, Assistant Director of the Jackson County Election Board, said.

That could include ballots not being notarized or signed – issues that so far do not appear to be happening more statistically, despite receiving record-high numbers of mail-in ballots.

“This year has been an unusual year in most every way. And so I think we’ll just have to get a little bit of distance before we have any solid takeaways,” Corey Dillon, a Director for the Jackson County Election Board, said.

Harries says, although retired, this work has given her something to fill the time that other work would have taken up – if not for COVID-19.

“It gave me more time to work here since I wasn’t at the stadium for the Royals or the Chiefs working for the vending company,” Harries said.

The last record-high number for absentee ballots counted at the Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners building was about 16,000 in 2008. This year that had about four times that amount.