Local leaders have mixed reactions on Joe Biden’s win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders across Missouri and Kansas are reacting to the news of the Presidential Election.

After one of the most hotly contested elections in American history, some are celebrating and some are saddened.

Tony Bergida, Chair of the Johnson County Young Republicans said that this election has divided some Republicans in Johnson County.

“I’d say about 60% are ready to move on and congratulate the President elect Joe Biden as things are but I think there is still a good number that has some concerns,” Bergida said.

Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is standing with President Donald Trump.

In a tweet posted Saturday afternoon he says “we will not know who the real winner is until allegations of fraud have been addressed.”

The media do not get to determine who the president is. The people do. When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 7, 2020

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, believes the more than 800,000 mail-in ballots and absentee ballots cast in Missouri are an example of America’s healthy democracy.

“Actually here in Missouri, right, record turn out because people could actually absentee vote early sighting fear of catching COVID and what you saw was hundreds of thousands of Missourians from the right and the left come out,” Lucas said.

Local Pastor Emmanuel Cleaver said although many are upset he hopes that we can continue to be civil.

“Just everyone remain calm and peaceful I know there is a large gap some people are celebrating some people are upset.“