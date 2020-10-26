Many Missouri voters remain divided on Amendment 3, reversing legislative redistricting guidelines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Should everyone count or just eligible voters? That’s one question surrounding Missouri’s Amendment 3 that is drawing national attention.

With millions of dollars in funding on the line, supporters say it will correct a mistake made two years ago. But opponents believe this amendment is more extreme than anything voters have ever seen.

With eight days left until Election Day, lines are drawn in the sand. Amendment 3 has many across the country divided.

Eric Bohl a supporter of Amendment 3 believes that allowing a bipartisan committee to draw districts will help make sure everyone is represented

“Keeping communities together and keeping a voice for all the people is really important whether that be the urban voices or rural voices each one deserves to have their own voice heard in Jefferson City,” Bohl said.

However opponents paint a different picture.

“Amendment 3 is not a return to our old redistricting system, it is new, more partisan, more extreme, more radical, than anything Missouri has ever seen,” Sean Nicholson said, campaign director for no on Amendment 3.

If passed districts will no longer be drawn by a nonpartisan demographer, instead a bipartisan commission appointed by the governor will draw legislative districts.

Kansas City Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw and Former Republican State Senator Bob Johnson joined a Zoom call on the topic Monday.

They believe that if passed Amendment 3 will allow new loopholes and that over one million Missourians would not be counted.

Kansas CIty Mayor Quinton Lucas also opposes Amendment 3, He says voters have already decided this issue.

“Missouri said they wanted a fair and direct and honest and open path,” Lucas said. “In many ways why are we voting again?”

If Amendment 3 passes, Missourians who are not eligible to vote will not be counted in district totals.

For example a 16 year old will not be counted until he or she is 26 years old, because recounts happen every decade. Because of that, local governments could lose a substantial amount of funding