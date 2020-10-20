Many wait in long lines as early voting begins in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The lines at the Wyandotte County Election Office was long much of the day, as the county began early voting.

“That line was , we could see it was outside the building,” Wyandotte County voter Nathan Pearson said.

Nathan Pearson decided to vote at the Eisenhower Rec Center instead. The lines were long inside. But he didn’t have to wait outside to cast his ballot, Tuesday afternoon.

“The lines we have now are artificially long because of the social distancing requirements. They’re not as long as we had in 2008,” Wyandotte County Election Commissioner, Bruce Newby said.

Newby says over 22,000 people applied for mail-in ballots. He’s also expecting a high turnout during the early voting period.

“Voting early obviously avoids lines they could run into on election day. And the difficulty of maintaining the social distancing polling place, the line of people is a lot greater,” Newby said.

Some folks are choosing to vote in-person, citing other concerns.

“I just didn’t trust the mail-in voting. I was concerned people would go through it and if they didn’t like it, it’d be thrown out,” Wyandotte County voter, Linda Haynes said.

Right now Wyandotte County voters can cast their ballot at the election office and Eisenhower Rec Center. Starting Saturday, the Argentine Community Center will serve as a polling site as well.