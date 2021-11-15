Merriam accepting applications to fill vacant city council seat

The Merriam City Council is searching for applicants to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat formerly held by Mayor Bob Pape.

MERRIAM, Kan. — Following the retirement of Ken Sissom on Oct. 31, councilman Bob Pape ascended to take over as mayor of Merriam.

After securing 73 percent of the vote in the Nov. 2 election, Pape will take on the role full-time.

Now applications are being accepted to fill Pape’s vacant seat on the city council. The city council will soon select a new member to join councilmember David Neal in representing the 4th Ward.

Merriam City Council Ward Map

Interested applicants must live within Ward 4 and submit a letter of intent as well as a statement of qualifications by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Current council members will interview and vote on potential Ward 4 candidates at the Dec. 13 council meeting. The newly selected councilmember will serve the remaining two years of Pape’s unexpired 4-year term.