Michigan officials certify election, sealing Biden victory

Joscha Weese, left, stands outside the Capitol building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan’s elections board is scheduled to meet to certify the state’s presidential election results Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (NEXSTAR) — Michigan election officials on Monday voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state, taking hours of public comment against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s unprecedented campaign to subvert the results of the election.

The vote passed with three of four canvassers approving the measure, with one abstaining.

Trump’s efforts to stave off the inevitable — formal recognition of his defeat — faced increasingly stiff resistance from the courts and fellow Republicans with just three weeks to go until the Electoral College meets to certify Biden’s victory. Time and again, Trump’s challenges and baseless allegations of widespread conspiracy and fraud have been met with rejection as states move forward with confirming their results.

Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, suggested it would certify the election despite calls by Trump and allies to the GOP members to block the vote to allow for an audit of ballots in heavily Democratic Wayne County, home to Detroit, where Trump has claimed without evidence that he was the victim of fraud.

Both Democratic members voted in favor of certifying, as did GOP canvasser Aaron Van Langevelde, with Norm Shinkle abstaining.

“The board’s duty today is very clear,” said Aaron Van Langevelde, the Republican vice chair, before the vote. “We have a duty to certify this election based on these returns. That is very clear. We are limited to these returns. I’m not going to argue that we’re not.”

He said he wanted to hear public comment, however, before voting. Three hours into what normally is a routine meeting, hundreds of people were waiting to testify remotely. At times, more than 30,000 were watching the livestream.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.