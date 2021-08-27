Mission residents to vote on sales tax increase for street repairs

MISSION, Kan. — Next month voters in Mission will decide if they want to pay more in sales tax to improve local streets.

Mission’s current 1/4-cent sales tax is set to expire in March 2022. In September, the city will host a mail-in election asking voters to approve increasing the sales tax rate to a 3/8-cent tax (roughly 0.38%).

The proposed tax rate is expected to generate approximately $950,000 annually to be used for transportation improvements. That money will go toward things like street, bridge and sidewalk repairs as well as bike infrastructure and street traffic lights.

According to the city website, the sales tax revenue generated over the next decade would be dedicated to improving streets in residential neighborhoods.

If approved, the new tax rate will go into effect April 1, 2022 and expire in March 2032. If voters reject the proposed tax rate, the current 1/4-cent sales tax will expire in March.

Individuals who register to vote from Aug. 23-31 will not be automatically sent a ballot. These residents will need to request a ballot from the Johnson County Election Office.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 is the last day to register to vote for this election and the final day residents can request a ballot.

Election officials will begin mailing ballots on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Sept. 17 will be the last day to request a replacement ballot by mail.

On Sept. 21, all ballots must be returned to the county election office or in a designated drop box by noon. Ballot drop boxes will be available for collection starting Sept. 1 until noon on Sept. 21.

Voters can mail their ballot back to the Johnson County Election office, or drop off their ballot at two designated drop boxes located at the Johnson County Election Office at 2101 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe or at the Johnson County Northeast Office at 6000 Lamar Ave., Mission.