Missouri election workers busy processing ballots to be counted or rejected

PLATTE CITY, Mo — The last minute push to vote early was a bust for counties across the metro.

Election workers have been busy weeding out rejected ballots, preparing acceptable ones to be counted beginning on Election Day.

In Missouri, it is legal to begin processing ballots five days prior to Election Day.

As people cast their ballots in-person at the Platte County Board of Elections, behind the scenes, non-partisan were processing absentee ballots received in the mail.

“This is a good example of what’s been going on,” said Platte County Director of Elections Chris Hershey as he gave FOX4 a tour of the ballot processing room.

In Platte County, close to 8,000 envelopes had to be checked for signatures and notary stamps, then opened. The accepted ballots were organized in piles of 25 and boxed up to be counted beginning Election Day.

“Just the manual labor of taking ballots out of the envelopes, it doesn’t seem like a lot until you have to do 8,000 of them,” Hershey said.

High speed envelope openers and a central scanner allow for quicker processing and counting of ballots. Which is a game changer for reporting unofficial results on election night.

“It is going to facilitate us getting results together for everybody by tomorrow night otherwise we have a pretty long delay,” Hershey said.

The same process has been going on behind the scenes in Clay County. Teams have been ballots, most in good shape to be counted Election Day.

“We’ve only found a handful that weren’t done correctly where they forgot to sign or they didn’t get a notary,” said Republican Director of the Clay County Election Board, Patty Lamb. “We have reached out to people trying to get them to come in here and get that corrected so we can count their ballots.”

Between walk-in and mail-in provisional voters, Clay County estimates 41,000 people have already cast their votes, compared to 12,000 in 2016. Clay County is expecting an 80 percent voter turnout.

“It feels like all these hours and all this work wasn’t in vain,” Lamb said.

Both Platte and Clay counties expect to have numbers to report by 7 p.m., at least that’s the goal. The election results will not be certified until the Board of Elections meets next week. It is the same process every year.