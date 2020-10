COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2020 debate between four Missouri governor candidates is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

Watch the debate streamed in the video player embedded in this article.

The debate will include all four Missouri governor candidates:

Gov. Mike Parson – Republican

State Auditor Nicole Galloway – Democrat

Rik Combs – Libertarian

Jerome Bauer – Green Party